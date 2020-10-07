Iraq’s public-sector employee salaries were delayed for the second time in six months amid an economic emergency in the country. The Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that it will start distributing the unpaid salaries for the month of September on October 7, but noted that “the financial pressure in the country will continue”.

Iraq’s deep financial crisis is rooted in corruption, mismanagement, unreliable crude exports and the expenses spent on the war against Daesh. It has become a daunting challenge for the country’s Prime Minister, Mustafa al Kadhimi.

Crushing oil prices

Iraq is largely dependent on oil exports, which accounts for more than 60 percent of its economy. But shaken by the protests and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Iraq’s economy is hit by low oil sales, with its revenue sinkingalongside crashing global oil prices.

Monthly nationwide exports raised to 3.049 million barrels per day (bdp) in September, with increased crude loadings from Turkey and the federal and Kurdistan regional government, but oil sales are still at near six-year low, according to the Iraq Oil Report.

The ministry said in a statement that it “is obligated to fulfill its legal obligations despite the severe shortage of revenues facing the country, and looks forward to cooperating with the House of Representatives and the relevant authorities in order to develop quick solutions to address the current economic and financial crisis,”

Extremely high government official salaries

About 6.5 million of Iraq’s 39 million-strong population work either in the public sector or are retired government employees. The monthly salaries of state employees add up to $ 5.5 billion. While public employees are the key to finance the Iraqi economy, income from crude sales fund around 90 per cent of its government budget, which includes salaries.