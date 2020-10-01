TÜRKİYE
UN registers Turkey's maritime deal with Libya
A November 2019 agreement between Turkey and Libya determines a portion of Turkey’s maritime rights in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Fayez al Sarraj, the Prime Minister of Libya's UN-recognised government, during their meeting in Istanbul on November 27, 2019. / AFP
October 1, 2020

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has registered a Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement "has been registered with the Secretariat, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations," said the certificate of registration dated on Wednesday.

"Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it," reads Article 102.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on November 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey's parliament on December 5.

It took effect on December 8 after the two countries published it in their respective official gazettes.

Ankara applied to the UN to register the pact on December 12.

The memorandum setting marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

SOURCE:AA
