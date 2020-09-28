Direct talks between the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement on 12 September 2020, is evidence that Afghanistan is at a critical juncture where despite myriad domestic and external challenges, a narrow window of opportunity for achieving a resolution of the conflict is emerging.

During his opening speech at the event, Chairman of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Dr Abdullah Abdullah, described the moment as an "exceptional opportunity to achieve peace and to together define a new future that is acceptable and supported by all citizens of Afghanistan."

Now that the two sides meet around one table without third parties, it is perhaps the closest one gets to a real Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.

I am optimistic that we can overcome our differences while talking, listening, sharing our positions, debating our viewpoints, and at times agree to disagree while respecting each other's opposite or different views. We all know the enormity of the task ahead of us and the necessity of charting a shared future for the people of Afghanistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan, to a large extent, is contingent upon genuine cooperation and support of the neighbouring countries and international partners. As a nation-state, we are determined to live in peace within, with our neighbours and in collaboration with the international community.

As emphasised during his opening remarks in on 12 September that "we extend our hands for cooperation to all our neighbouring nations," Chairman of HCNR, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, at the invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is visiting Islamabad on an official three-day visit beginning today.