A Pakistan-born teenager has admitted to stabbing two people with a meat cleaver outside the former Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine, with nine people now detained over the attack.

The man, who said he was born in Pakistan and is 18, "takes responsibility for his action," which came three weeks into the trial of suspected accomplices in the 2015 massacre of the newspaper's staff, a source close to the investigation said.

The man said during questioning he places his actions "in the context of the republication of cartoons" of the Prophet Mohammed in Charlie Hebdo, the source said.

The 18-year-old said he wanted to avenge the republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by the satirical weekly, which in January 2015 was targeted in a massacre carried out by gunmen.

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that the chief suspect in Friday’s stabbings was arrested, along with another person. Ricard said the assailant did not know the people stabbed, a woman and a man working at a documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break.

An investigation was opened into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to the terrorism prosecutor’s office.

The attack on Friday came three weeks into a trial in Paris of suspected accomplices in the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo, a policewoman and a Jewish supermarket that left 17 people dead.

Arrests

While the man is believed to have carried out the stabbings alone, eight other people are now also under arrest following two more detentions on Saturday.

The two new individuals arrested were the suspect's younger brother and another acquaintance, a judicial source said.

A suspected accomplice of the attacker was released in the early hours of Saturday while another person close to the suspected attacker and who could had been his former roommate in a hotel north of Paris has been arrested.

By midday Saturday, seven people remained in custody including the suspected attacker.

Police quickly detained the man suspected of carrying out the attack next to the steps of an opera house about 500 metres away.

A second suspect was detained moments after the attack and prosecutors were trying to establish his relation to the attacker. He was released free of charge, the source said.

Arrested one month ago

The suspected assailant in Friday’s stabbing had been arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but was not on police radar for religious radicalisation, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

He said the screwdriver was considered a weapon, but did not explain why.

The interior minister conceded that security was lacking on the street where Charlie Hebdo was once headquartered, and ordered special protection for all “symbolic sites,” noting in particular Jewish sites around the Yom Kippur holiday this weekend. A Jewish grocery store was targeted days after the Charlie Hebdo newsroom massacre, in what authorities say were coordinated attacks.

2015 attack

Charlie Hebdo vacated its offices after the 2015 attack and is now in a secret location. The building is now used by a television production company.

After the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, investigators said the militants had wanted to avenge the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in the magazine. Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons on the eve of the trial.

Al Qaeda, the militant group that claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack, threatened to attack Charlie Hebdo again after it republished the cartoons.