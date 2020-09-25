At least two people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

French police apprehended two suspects after the attack on Friday and French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation.

French media BFM TV and Le Figaro said earlier one suspect had been arrested on the steps of the Paris Bastille opera house.

Schoolchildren were being kept inside in area around the attack, a city hall official said.

A French police official said authorities are still searching the area as they questioned the detained suspects.

No explosives were found in a suspicious package found at the scene, a French radio channel said, citing police sources.

Initial reports suggest four victims

Police initially announced that four people were wounded in the attack, but the official told The Associated Press that there are in fact only two confirmed wounded.

Police could not explain the discrepancies.

It is unclear what motivated the attack on Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after its staff was attacked by attackers in 2015, who killed 12 people inside.