Hong Kong police have arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong for participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and violating the city's anti-mask law, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

Wong's latest arrest adds to several unlawful assembly charges or suspected offences he and other activists are facing related to last year's pro-democracy protests, which prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on June 30.

Hong Kong police confirmed they arrested two men, aged 23 and 74, on Thursday for illegal assembly on October 5, 2019.

UK voices concern

Britain, which administered Hong Kong until a 1997 handover to China, whose terms were agreed in a Joint Declaration between London and Beijing, expressed concern over Wong's arrest.

"I am deeply concerned about the arrest of Joshua Wong, another example of HK authorities targeting activists," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a Tweet.

"Chinese and HK authorities must respect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, as protected in the Joint Declaration," he said.

'Black hand'