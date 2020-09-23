The sudden outbreak of protests has become the norm in Egypt despite the repressive measures taken by its military-led autocratic regime, which comes down heavily on dissenters.

Through pre-emptive government raids, a common tactic used by repressive governments to prevent social movements, Sisi's regime has rounded up hundreds of people in police stations and prisons, only to muzzle the critical voices on the ground and discourage people from participating in demonstrations.

But Sisi's iron-fisted approach has failed to extinguish the nation's smouldering rage. The country is currently gripped by protests, even though the EU, the US and major international organisations are looking the other way, avoiding speaking out against the dictatorial regime they enabled in one of the Middle East’s most pivotal states.

“Beyond any ideology or revolutionary cause, people are protesting for their very lives and their self interests to protect their families and survive under the pressures of daily life’s essential needs,” says Hamza Zawba, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, who hosts a show for Mekameleen TV, a media organisation launched by Egyptian exiles in Istanbul.

As a result, the Egyptian government is alerted to figure out which kind of political forces are behind the ongoing protest, according to Zawba.

In the past, Egyptian security forces have arrested people affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood to subdue protests.

But now they appear to have no clue about the roots of the ongoing protests. They are widespread and unpredictable, and security forces have arrested people from different political groups and backgrounds, says Zawba.

Among recent arrests are many intellectuals and left-wing political figures.

“There were over 1,000 pre-emptive detentions … and there’s been a crackdown [with] arrests of intellectuals, university students, common citizens – all to pre-empt larger protests,” said William Lawrence, a former US diplomat and a professor of political science and international affairs at the American University.

“People’s outrage and their continuous protest against the regime is more dangerous than the Muslim Brotherhood or other revolutionary forces for the Sisi regime,” Zawba says.

“I think right now the regime plays the game of ‘wait and see’, trying to figure out who is behind the protests,” Zawba told TRT World.

If Zawba and other experts are right about the political nature of current protests, it could prove a troubling sign for Cairo, for they could transform into a massive show of Egyptian dissatisfaction against the Sisi regime’s governance.

“Even children are demonstrating. The police arrested tens of youngsters under 15-year-old. It shows where the level of popular anger has reached in the country,” Zawba recounts.

Expanding Egyptian anger against Sisi

After seven years under the iron fist of the Sisi regime following a brutal coup, which overthrew the country’s first democratically-elected president and government, nothing appears to be going well for ordinary people of Egypt.