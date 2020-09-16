BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
WTO says US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 were inconsistent with rules
A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel said Tuesday that additional US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 were "inconsistent" with the organisation's rules.
WTO says US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 were inconsistent with rules
US and China flags displayed at China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. / Reuters
September 16, 2020

A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel said that additional US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 were "inconsistent" with the organisation's rules.

It recommended in a report on Tuesday that the US brings its measures into conformity with obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) signed in 1994.

"The Panel is very much aware of the wider context in which the WTO system currently operates, which is one reflecting a range of unprecedented global trade tensions," it said.

US President Donald Trump decided to implement additional tariffs on several Chinese imports in 2018, including agricultural and automotive products and technological parts.

Recommended

In April of that year, China requested consultations from the WTO about the tariffs.

The Chinese trade ministry then announced that two rivals agreed to remove additional bilateral tariffs at the beginning of 2020.

Trump and Deputy Chinese Prime Minister Liu Hi signed the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement January 15 at the White House.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'