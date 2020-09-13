Peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government get down to business, with the search for a lasting ceasefire one of many key challenges up for discussion.

A slick opening ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday saw the Afghan government, and allies including the US, call for a ceasefire.

But the Taliban, who have fought a guerrilla campaign against both since they were forced from power in 2001, did not mention a truce as they came to the negotiating table.

The head of the peace process for the Afghan government suggested to AFP that the Taliban could offer a truce in exchange for the release of more of their jailed fighters.

"This could be one of their ideas or one of their demands," said Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.

'Many challenges'

Negotiations will be arduous and messy, delegates warned during the opening ceremony, and are starting even as deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan.

"We will undoubtedly encounter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he called for the warring sides to "seize this opportunity" to secure peace.

Nearly two decades since the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban, the war still kills dozens of people daily and the country's economy has been shattered, pushing millions into poverty.

The Taliban have long worried that reducing violence could lessen their leverage.

