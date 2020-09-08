Over the past weeks France has been shocked by a succession of mutilations of over 150 horses that have seen ears sliced off, genitals cut and skin lacerated.

What is motivating the perpetrators remains a mystery. Hatred of animals? Inspiration by a warped sect? A macabre challenge spreading on social media? Or might the causes sometimes be natural?

Didier Fruchet, owner of a horse club with some 80 animals outside Paris, said "it's stressful to be thinking, 'what happened tonight?' When we arrive in the morning we don't know what we are going to find".

Multiple perpetrators

Investigators have no firm leads. According to the authorities, the attacks are by multiple perpetrators whose methods vary nationwide, further complicating the picture.

Fruchet is taking no chances at his stables in the town of L'Isle Adam in the Val-d'Oise department north of Paris, which is also being patrolled by gendarmes as an extra precaution.

He has invested in hunting cameras with night vision that photograph moving targets.

"We do not care how much it costs when it comes to keeping our horses safe," he said.

The Val-d'Oise recorded its first cases on Saturday: Two mares, who did not die, were wounded, one with a cut in the vulva and the other a slash of 30 centimetres on its flank.

'We hardly sleep'

Reports have come throughout the summer, sometimes on an almost daily basis, of new horse mutilations across France.

Police at the weekend sought two suspects in the Cote-d'Or region after a stable owner reported an intrusion on his premises and said one horse had been wounded.

In a sign of how urgent the issue has become, a 40-member team of gendarmes, backed up by police dogs and a helicopter, were sent to the scene but so far have not found the culprits.

Police on Monday made their first arrest in the nationwide investigation, detaining a man suspected of an attack on three horses the central department of Yonne, who matched an image circulated.

But he was later released without charge.