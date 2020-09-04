Police have shot and killed an anti-fascist activist as they moved in to arrest him for the alleged fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, last weekend.

Michael Reinoehl, 48, was wanted on a charge of murder when members of a fugitive task force shot him dead in Olympia, Washington after he left an apartment building and got in a car, according to police on Thursday.

"The suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers," a US Marshals Service spokesman said in a statement.

Reinoehl is believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland.

The Oregonian newspaper reported Aaron J Danielson, a supporter of President Trump, came to downtown Portland and clashed with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

READ MORE: Casualty as Trump supporters and BLM protesters clash in Portland

Federal agents from the FBI and the US Marshals Service located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Reinoehl, a self-declared anti-fascist, was active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations against racism and police brutality in Portland that have gone on for nearly 100 days, according to messages and videos on his Instagram feed.

'Self-defence'

Reinoehl's encounter with federal agents came shortly after he appeared to acknowledge having killed Danielson, 38, on Saturday telling Vice News the shooting was "totally justified."