Last week, civilians in several towns on Lebanon’s southern border were faced with illumination flares and phosphorus munitions fired by the Israeli army into Lebanese territory.

The Israeli regime initially spoke of a “security incident” and later announced it was conducting strikes on “Hezbollah posts” without presenting any evidence.

Numerous international media outlets adopted official Israeli statements as headlines. It became breaking news that Israel took action “in response” to fire coming from Hezbollah. Lebanese narratives remain absent, as does Israel’s structural aggression.

But Tuesday’s incident and the reactions to it are part of a familiar pattern.

While international media focuses on the tense situation at the border every once in a while, Israeli incursions into Lebanon are neither new nor accidental. Israel violates Lebanese sovereignty several times a day, as the Israeli military infiltrates Lebanon by land, sea, and air.

Within the first five months of 2020, the Lebanese government registered over 1,000 Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea, and air. The Israeli army has also repeatedly used Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes on Syria.

Israeli military jets and spy drones are omnipresent. In fact, they have become part of the landscape in the south of Lebanon and are often heard and felt in Beirut as well. Israeli incursions include mock raids and reconnaissance flights.

Whether Israel intends to scare or intimidate civilians, collect intelligence, or provoke a reaction from Hezbollah, Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty are a form of state violence that affects millions of people daily – in particular the country’s south with its majority Shia population.

Lebanon has, on several occasions filed complaints at the United Nations, to no avail. Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council condemned the latest Israeli assault and announced it would bring the issue again to the UN.

Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and international law are a continuous component of Israel’s structural aggression towards Lebanon. This aggression needs to be viewed within the colonial and expansionist nature of the Israeli regime in Palestine and its role as a US proxy whose supremacy is guaranteed by its Western allies.

Israeli-Lebanese tensions precede the formation of Hezbollah by more than three decades. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since 1948 when the Zionist movement proclaimed the state of Israel in Palestine and forcefully expelled the majority of Palestinians into neighbouring countries.

Israel has had a destabilising and destructive impact on Lebanon and played a significant role in the Lebanese Civil War. Israel kept South Lebanon under military occupation until the year 2000, with help from its local proxies. In 2006, Israel launched another war against Lebanon, targeting civilians and the country’s infrastructure.

Hezbollah, which in the 1980s emerged as a resistance and liberation movement against the Israeli occupation and Israeli proxies in south Lebanon, has naturally been labelled a “terrorist organisation” by Israel and its allies.