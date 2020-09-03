A powerful typhoon has ripped through South Korea’s southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains , knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead.

Typhoon Maysak is among the strongest to strike Korea in years, even as damage from a previous typhoon last week is still being repaired and as a third typhoon gathered strength off the coast.

The storm packed maximum winds of 144 kilometres per hour on Thursday cancelling 950 domestic flights and halting rail services in some southern and eastern regions due to safety concerns.

Search and rescue

More than 2,400 South Koreans evacuated their homes due to the typhoon, which damaged or flooded dozens of homes and vehicles, ripped off signboards and toppled scores of trees, utility poles and lampposts. A woman in the southern city of Busan died after being injured by shattered window glass.

Japan’s coast guard was searching for a livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5,800 cows that made a distress call off a southern Japanese island in seas roughened by the typhoon early Wednesday. A Filipino crew member rescued late on Wednesday said the ship capsized before sinking, according to the coast guard.

The person, whose identity and condition is unclear, was found by a patrol plane sent by the defence ministry.

A call for help was received in the early hours from the vessel believed to be Gulf Livestock 1, which was on its way to the Chinese port of Tangshan from Napier in New Zealand.

Four coast guard vessels and several planes were involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

Calm after the storm

Four nuclear power reactors near Busan automatically shut down because of electricity supply issues with no leak of radioactive materials detected, South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.