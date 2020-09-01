Turkish startup, Falcon AI, has developed SenpAI, an artificial intelligence program that enables esport players to develop their tactics and playing style, in a bid to push the envelope in the competitive gaming world.

Esports attract more than 450 million enthusiasts and viewers, generating nearly $1.1 billion in revenue per year . For example, 200 million viewers followed the 2018 League of Legends World Championship making it one of the world’s most watched sport events.

SenpAI is a player’s personal artificial intelligence coach which “utilises state-of-the-art AI methods to run a deep analysis of users' playing style, pinpointing their strengths and weaknesses.”

“Users gain access to a personalized library of AI-generated video clips from professional matches, all tailored to their interest while maximizing their learning potential,” according to the website.

The co-founder of Falcon AI, Berk Ozer, says their plan is to help esport gamers with a tool which will help them improve their weaknesses in games like League of Legends, Valorant, and DOTA 2.

Ozer said: “we founded Falcon AI in 2017. Our main aim was to improve our AI capabilities. Seeing the high demand in esports, we decided to focus on it completely.”

“When I say esports, people may misunderstand me. We are not focusing on only real professionals. Our focus includes both professional gamers and up-and-coming gamers who just want to improve their skills,” he continued.

How the AI works