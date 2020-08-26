US President Donald Trump has announced the deployment of additional federal forces to the protest-hit Midwestern city of Kenosha after two people were shot dead in violence overnight.

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets," Trump tweeted on Wednesday, a day after demonstrations over the police shooting of a Black man gave way to clashes between protesters and armed vigilantes.

"TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!"

Trump made the announcement after speaking with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who a day earlier announced he was authorising increased National Guard support for the county to 250 members.

Teenager arrested in homicide case

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said.

The lakeside city of Kenosha has been rocked by civil unrest since Sunday, when police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back at close range.

The incident, captured on video, has reignited protests over racism and police use of force in the United States.

The shooting of two people was reported 0445 GMT on Wednesday in an area where protests have taken place, Kenosha police Lieutenant Joseph Nosalik said in a news release.

Social media videos showed chaotic scenes of people running and screaming amid a volley of gunfire and others tending to gunshot wounds.

The bloodshed followed a night of skirmishes that had appeared to turn calm, settling down after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who defied a curfew.

The shootings were initially reported by the New York Times and other US media.

Videos on social media

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim had been shot in the head and another in the chest late on Tuesday, just before midnight, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Beth didn’t know where the other person was shot, but his or her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening..

Social media videos posted early on Wednesday showed a gun battle involving civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground.

The video shows him firing at the people rushing towards him, one of whom falls to the ground. Other shots are heard in the background.

"Stay down, stay down!" someone yells.

"Keep going this way," a person says, apparently trying to guide others to safety as shots are fired.

Another social media video shows a man lying between parked cars with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and several people rush to his aid.

A third video shows a man with a severe arm wound sitting on the ground who is tended to by a man with a long gun as police approach.