On August 11, while delivering his first address to the newly ‘elected’ Syrian parliament, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was forced to pause and remain seated for a few moments before being able to resume his speech.

The official explanation later offered by the Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA – the most widely read source of state news in the country – was that he experienced a brief drop in blood pressure.

However, in an article temporarily posted by Al Modon, members of the People’s Assembly were reportedly forced to remain in the building until their cell phones were thoroughly inspected by the notorious secret police, or mukhabarat, to ensure that no one could independently leak footage of the incident.

While this cannot be independently confirmed, the regime has a legacy for taking swift action in subduing - often through arrests - its own parliamentarians for falling out of line. Whether or not their phones were searched, the story touches upon another feature underlining the regime’s paranoia: its social media complex.

But the regime’s obsession with censoring social media is part of a wider effort to monopolise the narrative surrounding the conflict.

On the one hand, the regime has made concerted efforts to exploit social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook in spreading its counterrevolutionary propaganda.

The Syrian Electronic Army, for example, has largely functioned to disseminate disinformation in order to muddy the waters on Syria and paint the regime as a victim of a conspiracy of global proportions.

On the other hand, intelligence agencies have demonstrated a veritable phobia, highlighted by their crackdown on independent social media pages that display even a modicum of dissent – including when such criticism comes from loyalists operating pro-Assad pages. Its combination of phobia and obsession, of control and fear, illuminate the regime’s own schizophrenic attitude towards social media.

In the spring of 2011, I was a lecturer at the Arab International University, incidentally located 65 km north of the city of Dar’aa, the birthplace of the uprising.

On a seemingly mundane April morning, an early announcement delivered through the university’s PA system ordered all faculty members, university administrators, and students to begin boarding private university buses destined for Damascus.

No explanations were provided. Instead, we were herded like sheep onto buses to be transported to the capital to partake – against our will – in pro-Assad demonstrations.

Together with three of my colleagues, I managed to convince our reluctant bus driver, who feared retaliation from the security apparatus and its army of spies, to open the door and let us out prior to reaching the capital.

As dissidents blacklisted by the government, we saved ourselves the degrading experience of taking part in a pro-Assad rally that contradicted our longing for a free and democratic Syria.

Such stunts were part of regime-staged “marches of support,” the frequency and absurdity of which increased over time as Assad fought to neutralise images of state repression with optics depicting mass – albeit manufactured, often coerced – shows of support.

Two years later, in July 2013, while attempting to board an aeroplane from Latakia to Beirut en route to Toronto, I was told that I was prohibited from leaving Syria until I had reported to the local Political Security branch of the intelligence for questioning.