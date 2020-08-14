What was inconceivable just a few years ago has now happened - the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is recognising Israel and hence stepping back from the Arab World’s long-held demand that relations with the Jewish state would only be established when Palestinians had their land back.

In a deal brokeredby the United States and announced on Thursday, Israel and the UAE have decided to normalise diplomatic ties after years of clandestine contacts, in which they helped each other on matters such as surveillance. Emirati and Israeli leaders have hailed the agreement as a way of bringing peace to the Middle East. What happened behind doors remains unclear and it might take weeks and months for the two sides to thrash out a roadmap for complete normalisation of diplomatic, political, and economic ties.

In any case, subsequent statements by Emirati and Israeli leaders contradict what is in the agreement. Here are few of them:

1 -Has Israel decided to completely stop the annexation?

One of the key aspects of the Israel-UAE-US agreement has to do with the annexation of Palestinian territory.

The joint statement says “Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank areas, which belong to the Palestinian people.

Soon after the announcement, Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ), the de-facto ruler of the UAE, said that Israel has suspended its annexation plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, was quick to say that annexation has only been temporarily suspended upon Washington’s request and the plan was still on the table.

Netanyahu has made annexation of Palestinian territories a rallying point during his election campaigns and through it, has wooed conservative Jewish voters.

Internationally, the move is widely condemned as it undermines the possibility of Palestinians having a country of their own in the future.

An annexation means that the Jewish settlements illegally built on occupied Palestianian land officially become a part of Israel.

2- Is it a full normalisation of ties?

Trump sees normalisation of Israel-UAE ties as a “HUGE breakthrough”.

However, MBZ was circumvent in his comments saying the talks are part of a process of “cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship.”

Like Netanyahu, he has shown restraint in openly embracing Israel primarily as a safeguard against the possible backlash in the Arab world.