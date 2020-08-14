The maker of video game sensation "Fortnite" has sued Apple for the way it rules over the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of wielding monopoly power.

Epic Games called on a federal judge to order Apple to stop its "anti-competitive conduct" and invalidate the tech giant's rules requiring app developers to pay 30 percent of transactions as the price of doing business in the App Store.

The suit was filed on Wednesday the same day Apple booted Fortnite from the online marketplace, after Epic added a payment system that let player transactions bypass the App Store system, saving money in the process.

"Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users," Apple said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store."

Ruling the App Store

Apple has in recent months come under fire for the tight grip it has on the App Store, which is the sole source of applications for its popular mobile devices. The issue came up during a heated congressional antitrust hearing last month.

"Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation," the lawsuit argued.

"Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear."

Gamers with Fortnite on their iPhones will still be able to play the game, but won't get updates because those would need to come through the App Store.