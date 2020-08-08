Dozens of protesters have broken into the foreign ministry where they burnt a framed portrait of President Michel Aoun, the representative for many of a political class that has ruled Lebanon for decades and that they say is to blame for its deep political and economic crises.

"We are staying here," they said.

We call on the Lebanese people to occupy all the ministries," a demonstrator said by megaphone.

The demonstrators in the foreign ministry, led by retired army officers, had stormed the building and declared it a headquarters of the revolution, but they were expelled three hours later when a large army reinforcement muscled in.

Some protesters have also stormed Lebanon's energy ministry.

Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators who were trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut during a protest over the government's handling of this week's devastating explosion in the city.

The Red Cross said it treated 117 people for injuries on the scene while another 55 were taken to the hospital. A fire also broke out in central Martyrs' Square.

Police confirmed shots and rubber bullets had been fired. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots.

A policeman was also killed during the clashes with demonstrators, a police spokesman said.

The protesters said their politicians should be hanged and punished over their negligence that they say led to Tuesday’s gigantic explosion that killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000 others.

About 10,000 people gathered in Martyrs' Square, some throwing stones.

The protesters chanted "the people want the fall of the regime", reprising a popular chant from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011. They held posters saying "Leave, you are all killers".

Early elections

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the only way out was early parliamentary elections to break the impasse that is plunging the country deeper into political and economic crisis every day.

"We can't exit the country's structural crisis without holding early parliamentary elections," Diab said in a televised address, echoing demands of a protest movement sparked in October that called for the removal of leaders it deemed inept and corrupt.

"On Monday, I will propose to cabinet a draft bill for early parliamentary polls," he added.

In May 2018, Lebanon held its first parliamentary polls in nine years after the deeply divided legislature repeatedly extended its own term.

But the vote failed to shake up the multi-confessional country's entrenched ruling class.

"We want a future with dignity, we don’t want the blood of the victims of the explosion wasted," said Rose Sirour, one of the demonstrators.

READ MORE: Number of missing after Beirut explosion drops as death toll rises

Economic meltdown

The explosion hit a city still scarred by civil war and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

For many, it was a dreadful reminder of the 1975-1990 civil war that tore the nation apart and destroyed swathes of Beirut, much of which had since been rebuilt.

Some residents, struggling to clean up shattered homes, complain the government has let them down again.

Officials have said the blast could have caused losses amounting to $15 billion. That is a bill that Lebanon cannot pay after already defaulting on a mountain of debt – exceeding 150 percent of economic output – and with talks stalled on an IMF lifeline.

Dutch ambassador's wife dies from blast

Tuesday's blast, the biggest explosion in Beirut's history which destroyed a swathe of the city, killed 158 people and wounded 6,000, the health ministry media office said on Saturday. Twenty-one people were still reported as missing.

The Dutch foreign ministry said on Saturday that Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, the wife of the Netherlands’ ambassador to Lebanon, had also died of injuries sustained in Tuesday's blast.

The Lebanese government has promised to hold those responsible to account.

'We have no trust in our government'