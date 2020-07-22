Air strikes in eastern Afghanistan have killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban.

Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat, said on Wednesday that at least eight civilians were among the dead.

"Forty-five people had been killed so far in air strikes by security forces in the Kham Ziarat area, Taliban were among those killed," he said.

No clarity on civilian deaths

It was unclear how many of the remaining 37 were civilians and how many were members of the Taliban.

Habib Amini, a local official in neighbouring Guzara district, confirmed the incident and that 45 were killed and more wounded.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.