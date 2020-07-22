Israeli police have arrested two prominent Palestinian cultural leaders at their home in occupied East Jerusalem on suspicion of "funding terrorism."

Rania Elias, who heads the Yabous Cultural Centre and her husband Suhail Khoury, director general of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, were detained at their home in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighbourhood, police and a defence lawyer said.

The Yabous centre and the conservatory were also raided by police and Israeli tax investigators, with documents confiscated.

Israel's systematic purge

The Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the arrests and raids as part of "Israel's violent and systematic campaign against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem."

According to Elias's lawyer Nasir Odeh, the couple was "detained on charges of financing terrorist organisations."

But he stressed that Israel's broad anti-terrorism laws include a wide range of offences, including accepting money from organisations that the Jewish state has labelled as "terrorist."

READ MORE:Israel blocks Palestinian exports in rising trade crisis

Israel confirms detentions

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that police, with tax authorities, detained "three suspects ... in connection with tax evasion and fraud," without mentioning the individuals by name.

It confirmed the searches "at two organisations that were run in east Jerusalem claiming that they were involved in Palestinian culture."

Rosenfeld said the individuals were being questioned and the investigation was ongoing.