In the past four months, 135,000 Americans have died and 50 million have lost their jobs as a result of the Trump Administration’s negligent mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. But rather than a national discussion about how the country can drag itself out of the mire, the public has become seemingly obsessed with an incoherent debate about “cancel culture.”

Almost every word uttered about “cancel culture” drips with hypocrisy and indifference towards the very power structures a so-called “cancel culture” is trying to redress.

In this “debate,” pre-existing power structures are inverted in framing the rich, privileged and powerful as victims, as evident in the way pundits on both the left and right have made a free speech martyr out of a New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, who self-expelled on Monday citing – you guessed it – “cancel culture.”

Weiss, a Jewish American and graduate of the prestigious Columbia University, is the very epitome of racial and economic privilege, earning a position as an op-ed columnist at the Wall Street Journal before turning 30 years of age.

Her qualifications and demonstratable overachievements aside, Weiss has dedicated much of her enormous platform to condemning and silencing Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voices, specifically those critical of Israel.

During her college days, she campaigned to have a number of Arab-American professors terminated, including Joseph Massad, a professor of Modern Arab Politics and Intellectual History at Columbia University.

More recently, she praised an article that called on Stanford University to cancel its invitation to a leftist Jewish American Eli Valley, who was to speak during Palestinian Awareness Week in 2019.

The problem isn’t Weiss, however. The problem is that Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians have been made so invisible in the US media and mainstream political discourse that they don’t even invoke mention during a debate about “cancel culture,” even when so-called free speech martyrs like Weiss are proactively cancelling their voices.

It takes a special kind of holier-than-thou self-righteousness to bemoan alleged assaults on “free speech” at the same time both major political parties are advocating and legislating laws that criminalise free speech vis-a-vis the way in which twenty-seven US states have now adopted laws that punish businesses, organisations or individuals that support or call for boycotts against Israel.

Absent also from this “cancel culture” debate is that 201 anti-Sharia bills have been introduced in 43 states since 2010. These bills are rooted in no plausible counterterrorism logic but rather in bigotry meant to stifle the practice of Islam, a speech act in itself.

Muslims have also endured veil bans, and other measures designed to suppress their individual freedoms. When anti-Islam advocates have falsely tied their faith to terrorism, Muslims have been denied the opportunity to respond-in-kind.