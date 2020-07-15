China has vowed to retaliate after US President Donald Trump stripped Hong Kong of preferential trade treatment and authorised sanctions on banks over China's clampdown in the financial hub.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

President Trump earlier announced on Tuesday that he had issued an executive order on Hong Kong as he predicted decline for the restless city, on which Beijing recently imposed a tough new security law.

Trump said the Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" its legislation in Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China – no special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

"Their freedom has been taken away; their rights have been taken away," Trump added.

"And with it goes Hong Kong, in my opinion, because it will no longer be able to compete with free markets. A lot of people will be leaving Hong Kong."

US-China ties

The new security law punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison and sees Chinese intelligence agents operating officially in the city for the first time.

Critics fear it will crush wide-ranging freedoms promised to Hong Kong when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while supporters say it will bring stability after a year of often violent anti-government protests.

Relations between China and the US have recently come under stress over a range of issues including the South China Sea dispute, treatment of Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang, espionage and trade frictions.

In another sign of the impact of the law, former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-sin said on Wednesday he was stepping down due to Beijing's accusation that a primary election he helped organise for Hong Kong's anti-China camp was illegal and could amount to subversion.