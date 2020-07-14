China will impose sanctions on US defence group Lockheed Martin, a decision which followed Washington's approval of a potential $620 million upgrade package for missiles to Taiwan.

The possible foreign military sale involves Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and would be the island's latest purchase from the US to boost its defence capabilities as China grows in strength.

China "firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan", foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing on Tuesday, urging Washington to abide by the concept that Taiwan is part of "one China".

Zhao added that the US should "stop arms sales to Taiwan and cut military ties with it, so as not to further harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

He said China's move to hit Lockheed Martin with sanctions was "to safeguard its national interests".

Taiwan condemns sanctions

Taiwan's foreign ministry countered that it "strongly condemns" China's "irrational outbursts and crude threats" over the US announcement.

"It is necessary for Taiwan to acquire military equipment from abroad and to strengthen its self-defence capabilities to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou in a statement.

"It is also a legitimate action to defend our national sovereignty and democratic system," she added.

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa, visiting troops during the annual Han Kuang military exercise, said they needed to be strong in the face of "all sorts of threats and provocations" from China.