A US Navy warship has been burning for a second day as a fire suppression system was inoperable due to works when the blaze erupted while the ship was docked in San Diego.

Hundreds of sailors were battling to keep flames away from 3.7 million litres of oil on board the USS Bonhomme Richard on Monday.

The US Coast Guard hired an oil clean-up crew to put in place a containment boom that could be ready if any oil is spilled. It also halted boat traffic within 1 nautical mile of the ship and flights over the vessel, a top Navy official revealed.

Meanwhile, acrid smoke from the blaze wafted across San Diego and health officials urged people to stay indoors if they smelled it.

The fire that erupted on Sunday morning is one of the Navy's worst shipyard fires in recent years. At least 59 people, including 36 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Five people who had been in a hospital under observation were released.

High temperatures

Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck said fire temperatures had reached up to 1,000 degrees, causing the mast of the ship to collapse and threatening the central control island where the captain operates the vessel. He said there were about two decks between the fire and the fuel supplies on board.

Water being dumped on the vessel to douse the flames was causing the 840-foot ship to list to one side, but crews were pumping off the water.

Sobeck said it was too soon to give up on saving the 23-year-old amphibious assault ship, which has been docked in San Diego since 2018 undergoing maintenance.

“In the last 24 hours, 400 sailors have been on board that ship to make sure that, you know, we make every effort to save that ship,” said Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

Potential environmental mess

Retired Navy Captain Lawrence B Brennan, a professor of international maritime law at Fordham University in New York, said there is a risk of the hull rupturing, which could cause the ship to spill its oil and leave the Navy looking at a major environmental mess.

“If this is a million gallons of oil that ends up settling on the bottom of the San Diego harbour and can’t be removed safely, we’re talking about billions of dollars of environmental damage," said Brennan, who has investigated and litigated hundreds of maritime cases.