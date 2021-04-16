Bananas are very popular in Uganda. Now a local start-up reckons it can extract even more value from overlooked parts of the crop.

When farmers lop off bananas from the trees, they generally leave the bulky, bulbous trunks to decompose and waste away. TexFad is extracting the fibres from parts of the trunks that farmers usually burn or throw away.

"When I looked around I saw that bananas grow abundantly in this country ... we generate a lot of waste from the banana gardens," said Kimani Muturi, TexFad's managing director and founder.

TexFad is experimenting with various uses of banana fibres, producing carpets and market-testing hair extension products, Muturi said.

Hair today, manure tomorrow

"The hair extensions we are making are highly biodegradable," he said. "After using, our ladies will go and bury them in the soil and they will become manure for their vegetables."

TexFad is also testing a process to make banana fibres as soft as cotton so they can be used to produce clothes.