Some religious institutions on German soil are saving asylum seekers from deportation, offering them shelter for six months and then assististing them in their court cases. Pastor Gottfried Marten’s Trinity Church in Berlin is one of them.

Hundreds of refugees, mostly Afghans and Iranians, who converted to Christianity before leaving their countries and taking refuge in the Lutheran church, are now staying at the Trinity Church.

To improve communication, Pastor Marten has learned the Persian language while also providing sanctuary to thousands in the past 15 years. He holds mass baptismal ceremonies after having tested people’s faith, ensuring they do truly desire becoming Christians.

By law, the German police can deport them, but in practice, they don't step on church premises. It means the refugees remain safe within the institutions’ confines until they are prepared to file court petitions for the right to seek asylum in Germany -- mostly on the grounds of religious persecution back home. If officials deny their application, they are to be deported to the first country in which they arrived in Europe.

Under the Dublin Regulation, refugees in European Union countries have to stay in the country they first entered and then process their paperwork for asylum.

The practice however irks some German officials, who initiated legal action against the Pastor.

"I’m not worried about that in the least. Then they should send me to the prison,” he told Deutsche Welle. “Compared to what’s in store for our people in Iran and Afghanistan, even a prison in Germany is still a luxury.”

The pastor said that officials recklessly close the files belonging to refugees after just a few hours assessing the applications on a case by case basis. He lamented that it takes him months to understand them himself.