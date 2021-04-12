A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man, has left one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.

No other persons were killed or wounded, police said on Monday, adding the scene had been secured at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville following the afternoon shooting.

Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference later that officers encountered an armed student in a bathroom and ordered him out but he wouldn't comply.

Rausch said that's when he reportedly opened fire, and police fired back.

The student died at the school and an officer was wounded and was taken into surgery.

Authorities said another person was detained for further investigation.

The Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at the school around around 3:15 pm (local time).

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired," the post said.

"A Knoxville Police officer was struck at least one time and transported to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. One male was pronounced dead at the scene."

Previous shootings

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.

Those earlier shootings did not take place in the school, and administrators at the time said students felt the arts magnet school was a safe space, according to a story in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

School building sealed

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.