Joud Jannar Bashour can’t recall any good memories from Syria. Much of the country’s younger generation vividly remember the protests against the autocratic leader Bashar al Assad, leaving their memories scarred with events like military men setting up checkpoints at street corners and men disappearing for speaking up against the regime.

At the age of nine, Bashour spotted two strangers outside his school looking for him and his 11-year-old sister Tulip. Sensing danger, they managed to escape from them and reached home. Their father told them that the men were sent by the regime.

Bashour's father had a friend who was kidnapped for speaking against the Assad regime. The regime sought a heavy ransom from his father, who had no savings.

Bashour said his father feared that he might be the next target, even though he had never criticised the regime in public, so he decided to leave the country.

“Before we left, we had one problem. Now we have two,” tells Joud TRT World.

“I’m at the age of mandatory military service and my father is at the risk of getting killed,” he say, contemplating what is likely to happen if they return to Syria.

For 18-year-old Bashour, returning to Damascus would mean forced enlistment for the very same military that hounded him and his family out of Syria.

This ugly prospect of getting conscripted in the Syrian military seemed all too real after Bashour received a letter from Danish Immigration Service on March 3. He was asked to return to Damascus and abandon everything he had built in Denmark in the past few years.

Bashour arrived in Denmark in 2015 after taking a long, arduous journey from Lebanon, where he had spent three years, via Turkey and Greece. He is one of those refugees who made it to Europe after taking a dangerous sea journey on a dinghy. But that means nothing to the Danish authorities who told him to return immediately or face consequences: a transfer to one of the country’s so-called departure centres in a remote rural area, where he may be stuck for an unknown period of time.

“The regime doesn’t forget”

In the north of Damascus, the city where Bashour is asked to return, there’s Saydnaya, the notorious military prison known as the signature “slaughterhouse” of the regime. It is still up and running. The regime has issued hundreds of death certificates in the past few years including the ones belonging to people who had disappeared or were picked up, tortured and killed in prison cells.

“Damascus or Syria can’t be safe for anybody to return to Syria,” Omar Alshogre, the director of detainee affairs of Syrian Emergency Task Force, an NGO closely tracking down disappearances in Syria tells TRT World. “The regime doesn’t forget.”

Alshogre is also a former prisoner. A torture survivor from the Saydnaya prison, his testimonies became a means to build cases against top Syrian regime officials who were sanctioned by the United States’s Caesar Act.

“After I came to Sweden, the guard who tortured me in prison in Syria called me and threatened me,” he says. “What do you think would happen if I return? They’d slaughter me”.

His conviction is not solely based on his own experience but also based on the stories of refugees who attempted to return under different kinds of pressures.