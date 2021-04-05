Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo has testified that police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated the department's restraint policy.

Arradondo, testifying at Chauvin's murder trial on Monday, said the use of force against Floyd during his May 25, 2020 arrest should have ended "once he stopped resisting."

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, is not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo said.

Arradondo, 54, fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd's death within days of the incident.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video taken by a bystander kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes.

Emotional testimonies

The video touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter.

The first five days of his trial featured emotional testimony from bystanders who witnessed Floyd's arrest and repeatedly urged Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd's neck.

Also testifying on Monday was the doctor who treated Floyd when he was brought to the emergency room at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The reason of death?

Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld said Floyd was in cardiac arrest when he arrived and 30 minutes of efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.