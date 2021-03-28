Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators have marched through Beirut to protest a political stalemate that has denied the small country a government for months amid a crushing economic crisis.

The protest on Sunday, organised by Lebanon's Communist Party, blocked traffic in central Beirut.

Army vehicles escorted the protest as it moved from Lebanon's Central Bank to the seat of the government across the city.

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has sent the local currency on a downward spiral.

Prices soared and poverty increased.

