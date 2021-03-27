Iran and China have signed a "25-year strategic cooperation pact" as the US rivals move closer together.

The agreement, which has been kept almost entirely under wraps, was signed on Saturday by the foreign ministers of the two countries, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Wang Yi.

The pact, which was first proposed in January 2016, forms part of Beijing's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a plan to fund infrastructure projects and increase its sway overseas that has been a flagship project for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic," Chinese foreign minister was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.

"Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call," Wang said.

Example of 'successful diplomacy'

Wang met President Hassan Rouhani ahead of the signing of the agreement, which is expected to include Chinese investments in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

The accord is an example of "successful diplomacy," Rouhani’s adviser Hesameddin Ashena was cited by Iranian media as saying.