The Second Battle of Fallujah, a violent and tragic episode that took place over the course of six weeks in late 2004 during the Iraq War, was heavily criticised for the scale of civilian casualties – and the US military’s use of white phosphorus and numerous violent acts by coalition forces against non-combatants.

Now, nearly two decades later, a video game about the bloody battle is being slated for release. Seattle-based development company Highwire Games is reviving the controversial project, Six Days in Fallujah – which was cancelled in 2010 – in conjunction with games publisher Victura.

On the game’s own website, Six Days is described as “a first-person tactical military shooter that recreates true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who fought Al Qaeda during the toughest urban battle since 1968.”

A six-minute-long preview released on Tuesday, in which testimonials from some military personnel who participated in the battle in real life alternate with gameplay depicting scenarios from the campaign.

“Games by their very nature allow people to inhabit another person’s subjectivity and empathize with their perspective,” Dr Romana Ramzan, Producer at No Code Studio, tells TRT World.

“In this case, the game engenders sympathy with an event that resulted in the murder of innocent Iraqi civilians.”

Six Days is said to feature groundbreaking technology developed by Highwire called “Procedural Architecture,” which re-shapes the entire battlefield each time the game is played, assembling entire buildings and city blocks procedurally.

Marketing from the game’s website claims that its creators interviewed over 100 Marines, soldiers and Iraqi civilians to recreate “real-life scenarios” played through the eyes of real people that narrate what transpired during the battle.

However, it appears that the majority of the game will be portrayed through the eyes of US military members, including a mission where players track an unarmed Iraqi civilian. Victura adds that reprising the role of an insurgent will not be allowed.

The game was originally announced back in 2009 by Texas-based developer Atomic Games, and Japanese gaming giant Konami attached itself as publisher and funding partner.

However, shortly after its reveal the game would draw strong criticism from both veterans and anti-war organisations, eventually forcing Konami to drop the project a few weeks short of its debut. Atomic Games shut down shortly after and CEO Peter Tamte went on to form his own publishing studio, Victura.

The game remained in limbo since 2010, until Victura started working with Highwire over the last three years to relaunch it. It’s scheduled for release later this year.