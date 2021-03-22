In the northern Afghan city of Balkh, Afghan authorities are planning to rebuild a 13th century complex that was believed to be home to one of the world’s most famous poets and mystics, Jalaluddin Rumi.

Rumi was born in Balkh in 1207, and the learning site – which originally comprised a mosque, monastery and madrassah – belonged to his father, the prominent theologian Bahauddin Walad (or as Afghans know him, Sultan Al Ulema).

Construction work is slated to begin this week, according to the country’s Ministry of Information and Culture.

“From this week onwards, restoration on the complex will start,” Murtaza Azizi, the Ministry’s acting director in the Tourism Directorate, toldThe National.

“The complex was originally constructed using mud and clay and is now in a state of disrepair,” Azizi said. He added that the project’s budget had not been publicly disclosed, but that the presidential affairs department has underwritten the project.

Matiullah Karimi, head of the Information and Culture Centre in Balkh, estimated the restoration project would cost $7 million, which will be covered by the Afghan government.

“A portion of a massive mud-built dome and four smaller ones are the only things left from the monastery,” Karimi toldArab News.

At the moment, there is no fixed completion date.