Thai police have shot water cannon at anti-government protesters from behind a barricade of shipping containers and barbed wire to stop protesters from advancing towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

About 1,000 protesters gathered on Saturday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok in an area known as Sanam Luang, or Royal Field.

"We have prepared officers to maintain order," police deputy spokesman Kissana Pattanacharoen told reporters earlier, but declined to say how many officers were deployed.

Public gatherings violated laws to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Police with riot shields were seen moving into the area.

READ MORE: Protesters rally after Thai premier wins no-confidence vote

Main demands of protesters

The rally comes after parliament this week failed to pass a bill to rewrite the military-backed constitution, one of the protesters' main demands.