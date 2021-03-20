A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Saturday's quake.

The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54 kilometers. The shaking started just before 6:10 pm.

The quake was centred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country’s rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami up to 1 meter (yard) in height for Miyagi prefecture immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later.

The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japan's NHK public television said.

Temporary blackout

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said.