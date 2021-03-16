Dozens of Yemeni protesters have stormed a presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden demanding payment of public sector salaries, witnesses said.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and other members of the internationally recognised government remain holed up inside the building, two Yemeni officials said.

Most of Aden is controlled by forces of the United Arab Emirates-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which had fought the government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the past.

Abdulmalik's cabinet was formed last year to unite the STC with Hadi's government and fulfil a Saudi aim of ending a feud among Riyadh's allies.

Devastating war