From Hollywood to Coca-Cola and Google, many of the world citizens have long felt that the US has a cultural hegemony across the globe.

While there are different dynamics for ensuring American cultural domination, ranging from the powerful economy, to its unusual political structure, Washington’s global military presence across continents appears to be the real reason behind its worldwide supremacy.

But the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan might inflict a serious blow to Washington’s military supremacy across the world. Many experts see that the Afghanistan pullout indicates a pattern of decline for the US army’s global footprint across the globe.

America has hundreds of military bases across the world from Honduras to Australia, Japan, Iraq, Qatar to Germany, covering all continents. According to David Vine, an anthropologist at the American University, who wrote a book on American bases, the US might even maintain close to “800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad.”

Washington keeps troops numbered around 150,000 to 200,000 abroad across more than 150 countries, according to different sources. US troop numbers vary from time to time depending on changes in policies, as well as the classified nature of military data. In 2017, the Defense Manpower Data Center notedthat the US military had at least 200,000 active-service members abroad, being deployed across 170 countries worldwide.

Remember scenes from Hollywood movies? American special forces and CIA units conducting top-secret operations and going after anti-American counterparts?

In real life, from the capture of Iraq’s former President Saddam Hussein on home soil, to the killing of Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, Americans have exerted their power and standing all over the world.

In 2016, US special forces operations happened across 138 nations, meaning Washington's clandestine units have run over territories, covering 70 percent of the globe.

The global clout of American foreign deployments is unparalleled against any other modern nation and state in world history. In great contrast, other Western military powers, Britain, France and Russia, only “have about 30 foreign bases combined”, wrote Vine.

“As distinct from other peoples, most Americans do not recognize—or do not want to recognize—that the United States dominates the world through its military power. Due to government secrecy, our citizens are often ignorant of the fact that our garrisons encircle the planet,”said Chalmers Johnson, a former CIA consultant.

Official numbers vs real numbers

The US government's secrecy also prevents a definite estimate of just how many American military troops operate abroad, misleading many through official numbers that differ from true troop presence in countries like Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

More recently, as Washington prepares to leave Afghanistan, it was reported that there were 3,500 troops in the war-torn country, according to American, European and local officials, despite the fact that the official number stands at 2,500.

One thousand soldiers makes an important difference in military terms because the US is able to control some territories in states like Syria with hundreds of troops, giving most military tasks to proxies like the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, a terror group, according to both Washington and Ankara.