There was terror in her voice. Although Marjana (not her real name) was inside her home, she whispered when narrating her story.

“We were handed black robes with veils that covered our faces completely. Some of them were already wearing it,” she said.

On September 11, several dozen women wearing black robes with veils and gloves were gathered in the lecture theater of the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul, where they held signs in support of the Taliban.

But as images of those women emerged on social media, many were skeptical of the rally.

One of the many reasons included the presence of Taliban fighters alongside the demonstrators compared to previous anti-Taliban protests that saw a much harsher crackdown on women where they were met with violence.

Afghan journalists were also brutally beaten for covering those protests but invited to cover the pro-Taliban demonstrations.

Many Afghans were taken aback by the style of the burqa (a garment worn to cover the whole body from head to feet) worn by the participants as well.

The black robes with gloves and veils that covered their faces — including their eyes — is seen as a foreign concept to Afghans who are used to the blue-coloured Burqa, also referred to as the ‘shuttlecock burqa’, native to Afghanistan.

The blue burqa is a single piece of cloth that covers the entire body, including the face with a mesh panel on the eyes, compared to the Arab-influenced black burqa that is in three pieces: the robe, the head covering and the veil.

After interviewing several women who were present at the demonstrations, who only spoke on the condition of anonymity, TRT World has learnt that many were forced to participate by the group.

“They gave us black burqas to cover ourselves, including our faces. When I said no, some of them started shouting at me. In short we were forcibly made to wear those burqas and asked us to sit down in the theater,” another woman said.

“Underneath that black burqa I couldn’t see anything, they were just carrying on with their speeches and I was listening to it until the end.”