2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II in Yugoslavia. On April 6, 1941, when the Axis began bombing all the major towns across the region and within days, the Yugoslav army had surrendered, and it was officially occupied.

Whilst Serbia was ruled by a quisling government under German oversight, in Croatia, Nazi collaborators - the Ustasha (led by Ante Pavelic) - established a puppet state called “The Independent State of Croatia” (Nezavisna drzava Hrvatska or NDH), which they ruled with considerable autonomy.

Throughout the NDH, which covered most of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ustasha introduced Nazi-style laws and established concentration camps, where they incarcerated and murdered Serbs, Jews, and Roma. The most infamous of these camps was Jasenovac, were around 100,000 people were brutally murdered.

Caught in the middle of the ensuing genocidal violence, between a large group of Axis forces, local Muslims found themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Without proper political representation or institutions, as a nation they were split on all sides. Some joined the Independent State of Croatia, others sided with the Chetniks, others joined the Partizans and others even made overtures to Nazi Germany, hoping for greater autonomy for Bosnia.

The Ustasha regime did not target Bosniaks (whom they considered to be Croats of Muslim faith) en masse, and without the representation to lead them, they were subsequently labelled as enemies or collaborators.

In reality, the majority the Bosniak population remained neutral, vulnerable and unprotected, subjected to persecution and murder, especially by the Chetniks, who massacred thousands in Eastern Bosnia and in the Sandzak region of Serbia and Montenegro. Many members of their dispersed elites disagreed with the new regime’s policies however, the persecution of Serbs, Jews, and Roma provoked public condemnation.

A concerted response was made in the form of a series of resolutions which were initiated and signed by members of the Bosniak establishment, comprising the clergy and the judicial and economic elites, who sought to distance themselves from the Ustasha regime. In fact, most of the people to actually sign these resolutions were actually Imams, members of El-Hidaje, the Association of Muslim Clergy.

This response was both altruistic and at the same time, pragmatic. Under-represented and unprotected, Bosniak elites also used these resolutions as an opportunity for seeking Bosnia’s autonomy, hoping in this way to improve the country’s position and the security of their people.