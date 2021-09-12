Taliban has said it will allow girls and women to continue higher education but the classrooms will be gender-segregated.

The higher education minister in the new Taliban interim government said on Sunday that women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress will be compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on Sunday, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Haqqani said that the female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.

Harsh rule to conciliatory face

When it was last in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed harsh rules and often punished people with public floggings, amputations, and executions.

Womens' activities such as work and education were severely restricted.

This time the Taliban have tried to present a conciliatory face.