Dozens of local community politicians in Hong Kong have sworn a newly required loyalty oath to China, but some opposition councillors may face disqualification if their oaths are judged insincere under a new patriotic law.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui told reporters the government will issue a statement later on Friday on how many of the politicians who had taken the oath passed the loyalty test.

The government enacted a law earlier this year that tightened patriotic loyalty tests by forcing all civil servants to take an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong and its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Under a drive to place "patriots" at the helm of Hong Kong's institutions, authorities have previously disqualified opposition lawmakers and candidates in elections deeming similar oaths as insincere, citing media statements or campaign speeches they said had a "tendency" to undermine the overall interests in Hong Kong.

Of the 24 politicians elected in 2019 as district councillors making their oaths on Friday, 15 were from the democratic opposition camp.

A 25th politician scheduled to take his oath did not turn up.

"My aim has always been to monitor the government, not pledging allegiance to the regime," Peter Choi wrote in a Facebook post which he ended with democratic slogans popular during mass 2019 anti-government protests.

Sweeping national security law

While district councils decide little beyond community-level issues, such as garbage collection and bus stops, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have stressed that all public institutions in the city must be run by people loyal to Beijing.