Britain has approved plans to turn away boats illegally carrying migrants and refugees to its shores, deepening a diplomatic rift with France over how to deal with a surge of people risking their lives by trying to cross the English Channel in small dinghies.

Hundreds of small boats have attempted the journey from France to England so far this year, across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that France would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or "financial blackmail" as London steps up efforts to prevent migrants crossing the Channel.

Britain's border officials will be trained to force boats away from its waters but would only deploy the new tactics when deemed safe to do so, according to a government official who asked not to be named.

Michael Ellis, Britain's acting attorney-general, will draw up a legal basis for border officials to deploy the new strategy, the official said.

The UK Home Office, or Interior Ministry, said, "We do not routinely comment on maritime operational activity."

France warns Britain against 'blackmail' over migrants

"France will not accept any practice that breaks maritime law, nor any financial blackmail," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"Britain's commitments must be respected. I said this clearly to my counterpart" Priti Patel during a meeting on Wednesday, he added.