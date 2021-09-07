In the early morning hours of Monday, September 6, 2021, six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape the highly secured Galboa Israeli jail. This is rare. There are very few successful prison breaks in Palestinian history, the most popular of which was in 1987 from Gaza Prison, when six prisoners cut the iron bars and escaped.

Another escape happened in 1996 when three prisoners dug a tunnel, two of whom escaped disguised in women’s clothing and the third was caught because of his men’s shoes.

A prison break is even rarer in a new prison (Galboa opened in 2004), described by Palestinian prisoner support and rights organisation Addameer as the “most intensely secured of its kind where occupation authorities incarcerate Palestinian prisoners”. Even the Israeli Prison Services statement at the opening of Galboa Prison reads, “no one will escape Galboa”.

It is still too early to determine how the six prisoners escaped, and the method will likely remain a secret for some time. So far, we know that the prison authorities discovered the escape during a headcount around 1:00 GMT. Reports note that prisoners used a rusty spoon hidden behind a poster to dig a hole through the concrete and metal rebar floor of their bathroom and crawled their way out of the prison facility.

This remains a speculation, however. Particularly because metal spoons (and other metals) are not allowed into the cells of Israel prisons. But of course, such tools may have been smuggled in other ways, as happened in 2003 when three prisoners dug a tunnel and escaped from Ofer Prison. The escape makes it harder to believe that Israeli security and surveillance mechanisms are impenetrable. On the other hand, it makes it easier to believe that Palestinian prisoners are determined to be free, using all means possible.

In my research, I study hunger strikes as a means of prison resistance. I show how prisoners choose death over prison dehumanisation. Since 1968, prisoners have embarked on such last-resort resistance tactics, seizing the power of life and death from the state and establishing an active role by weaponising their lives.

Professor Banu Bargu developed the term ‘necroresistance’ to explain this process, which is about transforming the body from a site of subjection to a site of insurgency, presenting death as a counter-conduct to the administration of life. For Palestinian prisoners, prison break is yet another resistance method that not only seizes the power of life and death from the state but also seizes the power of ‘letting someone free’ from the state.