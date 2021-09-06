Across global platforms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been long known for his emphasis on global justice with his famous connotation “The World is bigger than five”.

Now the president has even written a book about it, urging the international community to look beyond the five permanent members of the UN — the US, the UK, France, Russia and China.

The book is titled, A Fairer World is Possible, a testimony to Erdogan’s determination to seek global justice for oppressed people like Syrians, who have been brutalised by the Assad regime, and Palestinians, who have long been humiliated under the repressive rule of Israel.

Erdogan thinks that the current structure of the UN Security Council is one of the main reasons for existing injustices around the world. The five permanent members are countries from Asia, Europe and Americas, but there is no representation for African interests, Erdogan writes.

Also, Erdogan draws attention to the fact that there is no Muslim representation in the Security Council. Except for China, all other member countries have Christian-majority populations while Muslims represent nearly one-fourth of the world population, he says.

Though Western countries, which are the majority in the Security Council, promote multiculturalism, the council’s composition does not represent a multicultural structure, Erdogan writes.

The council is also not a true representative of the world demography as the total populations of the five permanent members add up to only one-fourth of the global population, Erdogan notes.

“We want the Security Council to be restructured in a fair way, which could represent different continents, faiths, ethnic groups and cultures as much as possible. If it happened, that would be a revolutionary step to solve international issues and reconstitute global peace,” Erdogan says.

Erdogan is also “aware” of the fact that some serious international issues, which go back to a hundred years ago following WWI, can not be addressed by just reforming the UN.

But he also underlines that an organisation like the UN, which claims to be the guarantor of global peace and consciousness, “can not continue to operate by defending the current political status and being deaf to the voices of change.”

“If we do not make a revolutionary step toward change, not only our today but also our future will be in grave risk,” he warns.

Erdogan cites many malfunctions of the current international system from increasing tendency to violate hundreds of years-old rules like Pacta Sunt Servanda, which means “agreements must be kept”, to sinking refugee boats by states in the Mediterranean Sea, around which ancient civilisations flourished in the past.