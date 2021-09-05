TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey calls for immediate restoration of constitution in Guinea
Ankara expresses concern after the military seizes power in the west African country.
Turkey calls for immediate restoration of constitution in Guinea
Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard. / AFP
September 5, 2021

Turkey on Sunday condemned a "coup attempt" in Guinea and the detention of the country's President Alpha Conde, saying it views recent developments with "deep concern."

"Turkey is against all attempts aiming to topple elected Governments by illegal means," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Guinean special forces staged a coup, dissolved the government and shut west African country's land and air borders. 

Ankara has called for restoration of the constitution and Conde's immediate release.

"Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period," the ministry added.

United Nations and African Union have also condemned the coup. 

Recommended

READ MORE: Guinea army stages coup, detains President Conde

Turkey's relations with Guinea go back many years and are part of Ankara's effort to establish close diplomatic and economic ties with African countries. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Guinea in 2016 - an official trip that helped increase volume of trade between the countries. 

In 2018, President Conde visited Turkey to attend OIC Extraordinary Summit. 

A year later, he participated in the opening ceremony of the Camlica Mosque and another OIC conference. 

READ MORE:How Turkey built ties with the African continent over 23 years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal