Thousands of Indian troops have maintained a tough lockdown across disputed Kashmir after the death of a top resistance leader sparked clashes with anti-India protesters.

The death of Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92 heightened tensions in the disputed Himalayan territory after Indian authorities refused to allow his burial at the site he had wished and let him have a public funeral.

Authorities said an internet and mobile phone shutdown ordered after the resistance icon died late on Wednesday would continue and tight security was expected around Friday prayers in the main city of Srinagar.

Many mosques in the Muslim-majority region have announced that they would say special prayers for Geelani.

READ MORE: Geelani leaves a legacy of unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause

Police accused of seizing Geelani's body

Thousands of police and paramilitary troops manned barricades and patrolled streets to keep people indoors following clashes between residents and Indian forces in Srinagar late on Thursday.

Police fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters but no injuries were reported.

Geelani's son accused police of taking his father's body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after his death.

The family said no relatives were allowed at the burial but police rejected the allegations as "false propaganda".

A video widely shared on social media showed police in a scuffle with Geelani's relatives before taking away his body that was wrapped in a Pakistani flag.

"At about 3:00 am, police barged inside our home and took our father's body," one of his sons, Naseem Geelani, told AFP news agency.

"We insisted that we would perform his funeral after morning prayers and bury him according to his wish at the Martyrs Cemetery."

Police "snatched my father's body and did not allow anyone from our family to participate in the burial", the son added.

"We heard later that police undertook washing rituals for my father's body and had him buried."