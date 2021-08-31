The end of the US war in Afghanistan has shaken the American sense of itself as an exceptional nation. The US campaigns in the Middle East that began with “Desert Storm” were supposed to have erased the stigma of Vietnam. But nearly fifty years after the shambolic defeat in Vietnam, and the iconic picture of a US military helicopter evacuating the US embassy in Saigon, comes the harrowing pictures of Afghan civilians running alongside a massive US military C-17 Globemaster as it took off from Kabul airport on a remarkable August day.

A young Afghanfootball player desperately tried to cling to the plane before falling to his death. Another man was crushed in the landing gear compartment of the same plane. A few days later a suicide bomber killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US Marines at the airport.

The ensuing recrimination within the establishment in the United States has centered on the morality of abandoning Afghans, and especially Afghan women, to their fate under the supposedly medieval Taliban.

Newspapers from the liberal New York Times to the conservative Wall Street Journal, as well as Republican and Democratic lawmakers, have criticised the nature of the withdrawal as embarrassing and unbefitting a great nation. Lost in this outrage is any attempt to ask the obvious questions: by what right did the US occupy a foreign country for two decades and at what cost? There is even less of an attempt to allow Afghans to answer these questions.

The American mainstream media has resorted to what it does best when it comes to foreign policy questions: it has avoided critical voices, especially from Afghanistan itself, and invited instead a gallery of orientalist American journalists, pundits, foreign policy experts, military gurus, and former or current US officials to talk about the pitfalls of “nation building” in a country whose history and humanity most Americans barely recognise.

The mainstream media has doggedly reframed the story of the coercive US occupation of Afghanistan into a story of American exceptionalism. This story suggests that the US “presence” in Afghanistan stemmed from its exceptional commitment to freedom, especially to Muslim women.

This alleged commitment has been undermined tragically and callously by President Joe Biden, who himself publicly berated Afghans for failing to take care of themselves. Biden at least conceded what few American liberals were willing to admit: “The idea that we're able to deal with the rights of women around the world by military force is not rational."

For two decades, Americans have convinced themselves that, unlike Vietnam, Afghanistan was a good war. Ending the war badly, therefore, was shameful, but not the occupation itself that had cost the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans and several thousand US soldiers and military contractors.

There are many Afghans who undoubtedly benefited from the US occupation.And there are undoubtedly many more Afghans who are deeply worried and terrified about the impending Taliban rule in the wake of a US retreat.

But however brutal and reactionary the Taliban may be, they are an Afghan symptom, rather than the root cause of the cynical great game that has been played by English, Americans, Russians, Pakistanis, Saudis and others meddling in their country for decades. These interventions paved the way for the emergence of the Taliban in the first place during the civil war that engulfed Afghanistan following the end of the Soviet occupation in 1989. This same game has led to the Taliban’s most recent triumph.

The US spent trillions of dollars fighting in Afghanistan and the Middle East during the “war on terror” not to help Afghans or to liberate Afghan women. America waged war first and foremost to satiate a nationalist yearning for vengeance on an underground terrorist group that had taken refuge in Afghanistan and whose leader had fought against the Soviets. It also went to war to assert its post-Cold War claim to global hegemony.

Through a combination of hubris, inertia, militarism and imperialism, the US stayed in Afghanistan long after the rout of Al Qaeda there in 2001. It stayed for two decades, making the Afghan war the longest in US history. The war benefited Afghan women far less than it did the military industrial complex.