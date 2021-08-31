The United States descended on Afghanistan and its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the September 11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.

After 20 years of war, the last American troops in the US-led NATO coalition flew out of Afghanistan on early Tuesday morning.

Here is a timeline of key events:

War on terror

On October 7, 2001 - less than a month after the September 11 attacks that killed around 3,000 people in the US - President George W. Bush launches "Operation Enduring Freedom" in Afghanistan.

The ruling Taliban had been sheltering Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda movement, which carried out the 9/11 attacks.

The operation opens a military front in the US "war on terror" and within weeks, US-led forces overthrow the Taliban, in power since 1996.

About 1,300 American soldiers are on the ground by November 2001, rising to almost 10,000 the next year.

American attention is diverted from Afghanistan when US forces invaded Iraq in March 2003, to oust Saddam Hussein.

The fragmented Taliban and other outfits regroup in their strongholds in southern and eastern Afghanistan and launch an insurgency.

In 2008, the US command in Afghanistan calls for more manpower.

Bush sends additional soldiers, bringing the total to 48,500 US troops deployed.

More boots on ground

In 2009, Barack Obama - elected president after a campaign that promised to end the Iraq and Afghanistan wars - boosts the US presence to around 68,000. In December, he sends another 30,000 troops.

The objective is to stymie the growing Taliban insurgency and strengthen Afghan institutions.

By 2010 about 150,000 foreign soldiers are deployed in Afghanistan, of which 100,000 are American.

Bin Laden killed

Osama bin Laden is killed on May 2, 2011 in a US special forces operation in Pakistan.

The NATO alliance ends its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but around 12,500 foreign soldiers - of which 9,800 are American - remain to train Afghan troops and conduct anti-terrorist operations.