Iraqi security forces have fanned out across the Iraqi capital ahead of a regional conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasising the Arab country's new role as mediator.

Among the participants are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is also set to attend the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Baghdad for the meeting, and were greeted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi at the airport.

It was the first official visit to Iraq by the Qatari emir, whose country's ties with Saudi Arabia are also fraught with tensions. Ties have improved recently, since a declaration was signed with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift.

The high-level summit meeting in Baghdad is a major boost for Iraq and its top leadership, sending a message of Arab solidarity with the country, which has increasingly been pulled into Iran’s orbit in recent years.

The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders for the past few decades because of security concerns amid back-to-back wars and internal unrest, its airport frequently attacked with rockets by insurgents.

“This summit marks the return of Iraq as a pivotal player in the region,” said political analyst Ihsan al Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Political Thinking Center in Baghdad. “Having rival parties be seated at the same table is a significant step in that direction.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is co-organising the meeting, arrived in Baghdad early on Saturday.

Political agenda

Participants were expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and a severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon that has brought the country to the point of collapse.

Iraqi special forces deployed in Baghdad, particularly around the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and is the seat of the Iraqi government.

Sunday’s meeting is a chance for Iraqi Prime Minister al Kadhimi to showcase his recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

